LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $23.56 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $37,053.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1,259.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

