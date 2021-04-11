Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $254.20 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $254.20 or 0.00425472 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and approximately $8.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.