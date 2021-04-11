Litentry Market Cap Reaches $215.98 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.79 or 0.00019658 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $215.98 million and $49.05 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

