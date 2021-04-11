LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Analyst Recommendations for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit