LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

