LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $355.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

