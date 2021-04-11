Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.