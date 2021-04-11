Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.97 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in International Paper by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.