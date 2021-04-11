Lynch & Associates IN Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

