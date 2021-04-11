Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.42 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

