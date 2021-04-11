Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

