Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Market Capitalization Tops $30.66 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

