Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

