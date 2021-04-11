Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Maiden Holdings North America

Dividend History for Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC)

Comments


