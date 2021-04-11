Marc M. Mayo Sells 27,409 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $149.93 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of -832.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

