Marotta Asset Management Acquires 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

