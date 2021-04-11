Marotta Asset Management Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $66.78. 869,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,609. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

