Marotta Asset Management Sells 16,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,234,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth $769,000.

Shares of BATS EDEN traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €100.56 ($118.31). 14,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.20.

