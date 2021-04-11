McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $60.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $61.90 billion. McKesson posted sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $239.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,519. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

