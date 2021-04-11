Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,058,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $21.63 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

