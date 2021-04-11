Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $34.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.66 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. 26,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.29 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

