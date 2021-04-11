Meta (MTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

