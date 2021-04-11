MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

NYSE MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.