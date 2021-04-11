Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MCB stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

