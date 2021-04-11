Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,892. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,123.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.