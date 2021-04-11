MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.87% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $9.94 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

