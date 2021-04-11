MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

