MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.48.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
