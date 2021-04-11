M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on MGPUF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

M&G stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 10,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

