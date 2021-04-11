Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 3.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $51,073.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.65 or 0.00069848 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 669,199 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

