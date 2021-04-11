Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post sales of $212.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $210.39 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. 480,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,708. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.