Mithril Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155.69 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $145.76 million and approximately $155.69 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00370719 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002201 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.