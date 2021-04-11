Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,754 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

