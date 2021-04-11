Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,754 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.35.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.