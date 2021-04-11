Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MONDY opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

