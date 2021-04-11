Monetha (MTH) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and $1.43 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00612876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.