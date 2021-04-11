Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

