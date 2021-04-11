Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

