Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

