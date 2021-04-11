Morgan Stanley Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $97.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

