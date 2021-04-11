Morgan Stanley Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

