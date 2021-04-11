Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Bruce Keith Robertson Acquires 5,000 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

MRG.UN stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.59. 26,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.36. The company has a market cap of C$608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

