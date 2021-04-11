Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.28. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.46 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315.13 ($4.12).

In related news, insider Adele Cooper acquired 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

