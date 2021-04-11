Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.89. Movado Group shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MOV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 167.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 185,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

