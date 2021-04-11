MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

