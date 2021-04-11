Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

