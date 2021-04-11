Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

MLLGF opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

