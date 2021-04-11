MultiPlan Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:MPLN)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MultiPlan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MultiPlan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $21,781,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit