MultiPlan Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MultiPlan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MultiPlan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $21,781,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

