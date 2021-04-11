MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 13.3% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,850,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,286,509,757 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars.

