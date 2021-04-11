NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 75 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

