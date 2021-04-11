NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.