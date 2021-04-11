NBT Bank N A NY Sells 160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.34 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.