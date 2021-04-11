NBT Bank N A NY Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $142.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

